Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will arrive in Dushanbe on May 25 for a short visit.

While in Dushanbe, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the UAE foreign minister is also scheduled to carry out negotiations with Tajik MFA senior officials.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will visit Tajikistan as part of Central Asia tour. He will arrive in Dushanbe from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar news agency reported yesterday that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Within the framework of the visit, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold bilateral talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldayev and meet with leadership of Kyrgyzstan. Besides a business forum will be held with the participation of businessmen of the two countries, as well as signing of bilateral documents is expected.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (born April 30, 1972) is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates. He is the son of the founder of UAE, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates on February 9, 2006.

During his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE has witnessed a rapid expansion of its diplomatic relations with countries in Latin America, the South Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and East Asia as well as a consolidation and strengthening of its relations with Western countries.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah launched a number of international forums, including the Sir Bani Yas Forum the Global Forum on Relationships between the Arab World, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Arab League countries dialogue with Pacific Island States.