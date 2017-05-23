On May 19, Mr. Hajime Kitaoka, Japan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, attended the handover ceremony for the GGP project: “The Project for the Rehabilitation of Child Welfare Institution-Cum-Boarding School in Vakhsh District” of Khatlon province.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Dushanbe, the ceremony was held to commemorate successful completion of the project that was funded by the Government of Japan through its scheme of “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP)”. The ceremony was attended by the Khatlon governor Davlatsho Gulmahmadzoda, head of Vakhsh district Sharbatullo Azizullo as well as representatives of education sector, parents, students, and community members.

For implementation of the project, total grant amount of USD 83,812 was allocated for installation of heating system of the Boarding school building. With a new heating system, educational environment of the school was significantly improved. Through the project, the school was also equipped with 172 beds and cabinets.

During his speech at the handover ceremony, Mr. Hajime Kitaoka stated that GGP projects play a considerable role in making positive impacts for the people of Tajikistan at grassroots level. In addition, he expressed that these projects contribute to the friendship and further expansion of bilateral relationship between the Republic of Tajikistan and Japan.

The governor of the province and head of the district expressed their gratitude for continuous support and contribution of people of Japan for development of the Republic of Tajikistan.

“Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project” (GGP) is a scheme within Japan’s Official Development Assistance. GGP in particular implements grassroots-level projects in various sectors throughout the Republic of Tajikistan. Recipients of GGP grants include local governments, educational and medical institutions, and NGOs. As of today, GGP has supported 376 projects in the Republic of Tajikistan, for which US$ $33.3 million has been allocated since 1996.