The Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2017 ranks Tajikistan 26th among 130 nations in terms of halal tourism.

Kazakhstan is ranked 17th and Kyrgyzstan is ranked 25th. Uzbekistan is ranked lowest in GMTI 2017 among Central Asia’s nations – 29th.

Top 10 Countries: Malaysia (1st), United Arab Emirates (2nd), Indonesia (3rd), Turkey (4th), Saudi Arabia (5th), Qatar (6th), Morocco (7th), Bahrain (8th), Oman (9th) and Singapore (10th).

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ranked 11th.

The Russian Federation is ranked 43rd.

GMTI 2017 is the latest release of the annual Mastercard-Crescentrating Global Muslim Travel Index, containing new and updated insights on the Halal travel and tourism market. The Index covers a total of 130 countries to benchmark destinations in the Muslim Travel Market.

Halal tourism is a subcategory of tourism which is geared towards Muslim families who abide by rules of Islam. The hotels in such destinations do not serve alcohol and have separate swimming pools and spa facilities for men and women.

The Halal tourism industry also provides flights where no alcohol or pork products are served, prayer timings are announced, and religious programs are broadcast as part of entertainment offered on board.