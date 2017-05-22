Tajik state-owned news agency Khovar reports that the territory of Dushanbe will be extended from the current 12,700 hectares to 25,000 hectares by 2040 at the expense of territories of Varzob, Hisor and Roudaki districts.

Government’s decree approving the Dushanbe municipal redevelopment plan was reportedly signed on April 28, 2017.

Dushanbe’s population is expected to reach 936,000 by 2025 and 1.176 million by 2040.

Recall, the Dushanbe municipal redevelopment plan includes demolition of Soviet-era buildings in the center of the city and construction of modern buildings.

Plans to demolish some of the most popular landmarks in Dushanbe have sparked outrage. In a desperate bid to halt the destruction, hundreds of city residents in October last year signed an online petition addressed to the president and Dushanbe mayor.