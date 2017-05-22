Uzbekistan’s state power company Uzbekenergo and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy signed a memorandum envisioning cooperation in the transit of electricity from Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan through Uzbekistan’s power grid.

The memorandum was signed during Uzbek president’s working visit to Turkmenistan.

Under the terms of the memorandum, Turkmenistan will deliver electricity to Uzbekistan in exchange for the cancellation of outstanding debts to Uzbekenergo.

Meanwhile, EurasiaNet.org says Uzbekistan’s willingness to be cooperative on electricity is meaningful as Turkmenistan has to date found itself stymied in its designs to export power to countries like Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, although the latter nation was not specifically mentioned in reports about the transit agreement. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan suffer from seasonal power supply problems, so importing from Turkmenistan is a natural solution.

Recall, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan reached an agreement in 2007 on delivery of Turkmen electricity to Tajikistan in autumn-winter season via Uzbek power system. Under this agreement, Turkmenistan was supposed to supply electrical power to Tajikistan from November 1, 2008 to May 1, 2009 at the rate of 200 million kWh per month. Turkmenistan began supplying electrical power to Tajikistan on November 1, 2008, while on January 1, 2009, Uzbekistan interrupted Turkmen power supplies to Tajikistan.

The Uzbek side that time blamed the interruption of Turkmen electricity deliveries to Tajikistan on a malfunction at the Uzbek Qaraqul substation, which is used for Turkmen power deliveries to Tajikistan. The Uzbek side however refused Tajikistan’s proposal to visit the substation to get acquainted with the problem and assist with making repairs to it.