Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on May 20 extended his congratulations to incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his landslide election victory and winning a second term in office.

Rahmon, in particular, noted in his message that Tajikistan and Iran enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation in different fields in the wake of their cultural and historic commonalities.

He further noted that Tajikistan is ready to work for mutual confidence, good neighboring policy and amity with Iran.

In his message, Tajik leader also wished his Iranian counterpart and the Iranian nation good health, further success and prosperity.

World media reports say Iran's moderate leader Rouhani secured a second term with a landslide victory in Friday's presidential election, winning 57% of the vote and giving a decisive victory to pro-reform groups eager to open up the Islamic republic and re-engage with the outside world. Rouhani's opponent, senior cleric Ebrahim Raeisi who was running for office for the first time, reportedly came in second with 38.5%.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly praised Iranians for their big turnout, with some 73% said to have voted.

Other candidates vying in the presidential race were former deputy judiciary chief Ebrahim Raeisi; member of Iran's Expediency Council Mostafa Mirsalim; and former vice president Mostafa Hashemi Taba.

Raeisi received 15,786,449 of the counted ballots while Mirsalim and Hashemi Tab won 478,215 and 215,450 votes respectively.