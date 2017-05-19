Tajikistan has been placed at 128th position among the 190 countries in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index for the year 2017.

The index was released as part of the World Bank’s annual report Doing Business 2017: Equal Opportunity for All. This report had revised Tajikistan’s rank to 128 from earlier 132nd for the year 2016. Thus, Tajikistan has improved its place by four spots in the 2017 index.

However, Tajikistan ranks lowest in Doing Business among Central Asia’s nations: Kazakhstan (35th); Kyrgyzstan (75th); and Uzbekistan (87th).

Top 10 Countries: New Zealand (1st), Singapore (2nd), Denmark (3rd), Hong Kong (4th), South Korea (5th), Norway (6th), UK (7th), US (8th), Sweden (9th) and Macedonia (10th).

The ease of doing business index is annually released by World Bank in its Ease of Doing Business Report. It was introduced in 2004. In this index, ranking of country is based on index averages the country’s percentile rankings on 10 indicators each having equal weightage. A higher ranking of country in this list means that its regulatory environment is more conducive and favorable for the starting and operation of firms. 10 indicators are starting business, getting electricity, dealing with construction permits, registering property, protecting investors, getting credit, employing workers, trading across borders, paying taxes, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.