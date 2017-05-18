The World Bank has launched a consultation process with key stakeholders in Tajikistan on the Country Partnership Framework for 2019-22, which will also draw upon insights from the upcoming Systemic Country Diagnostic, according to the World Bank Dushanbe Office.

In this context, the World Bank’s Regional Director for Central Asia, Lilia Burunciuc, and the newly appointed World Bank Country Manager for Tajikistan, Jan-Peter Olters, met with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to discuss medium-term development opportunities, constraints, and priorities for the country.

“A productive, profitable private sector is the backbone of any successful economy,” said Jan-Peter Olters, Country Manager for Tajikistan. “And the World Bank stands ready to support the Government of Tajikistan in its efforts to provide strong foundations for dynamic rates of sustainable and inclusive growth.”

In the coming months, Mr. Olters will lead consultations with the Government of Tajikistan, the private sector, development partners, civil society, academia, and others to identify possible interventions with which the World Bank can support the country's ambition to transform the economy along the “industrial innovative scenario” spelt out in Tajikistan's National Development Strategy for the Period to 2030.

In their discussion, the World Bank delegation reportedly concurred with President Rahmon that the provision of secure, reliable, and affordable energy to all citizens and resident enterprises was a precondition for any successful development strategy.

Currently, the World Bank is financing 21 projects in Tajikistan, with a net commitment of US$ 582.6 million. The projects aim to support economic growth through private sector development, while also investing in public services such as education, health, water and sanitation, and social protection.