A cycle marathon dedicated to Tajikistan’s Year of Youth will take place in Dushanbe on May 20.

All comers can participate in the marathon that will go from Ismoili Somoni Square to Chorbogh. The marathon will start at 8:00 am. A total length of the route is twelve kilometers.

The main objective of this cycle marathon is in propagating physical training and healthy lifestyle among youth.

Recall, a republican cycle marathon that will link all regions of the country to the capital city is taking place in Tajikistan on the occasion of Tajikistan’s Day of Youth.

The cycle marathon starts from six points and Dushanbe will be the terminal point of the marathon, an official source at the Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The following are the marathon itineraries:

1) Khorog-Shugnan-Rushan-Vanj-Darvoz-Shohin-Kulob-Vose-Danghra-Norak-Vahdat-Dushanbe;

2) Khujand-Spitamen-Istaravshan-Shahriston-Ayni-Varzob-Dushanbe;

3) Kulob-Vose-Danghara-Norak-Vahdat-Dushanbe;

4) Rasht-Nourobod-Roghun-Fayzobod-Vahdat-Dushanbe;

5) Qurghon Teppa-Jomi-Khuroson-Roudaki-Dushanbe;

6) Tursunzoda-Shahrinav-Hisor-Dushanbe.

The cyclists will finish the marathon in Dushanbe on May 22.