Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday received Ms. Lilia Burunciuc, Regional Director for the Central Asia at the World Bank.

New World Bank Country Manager for Tajikistan Jan-Peter Olters was introduced to President Rahmon, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

In the course of the talks, President Rahmon reportedly appreciated World Bank’s support for rehabilitation of Nurek hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Dushanbe water supply project as well as assessment and consideration of circumstances of preventing natural disasters and strengthening river embankments.

The sides also discussed impact of negative external factors on the socioeconomic situation of Tajikistan, new partnership program for Tajikistan and the national development strategy for the period until 2030.

Recall, the World Bank approved US$225.7 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Nurek Rehabilitation Project on May 3. One-quarter in grants and three-quarters in credits, will refurbish the Nurek HPP that will help secure electricity supply in winter and boost economic productivity and the people of Tajikistan and local enterprises will gain access to a more reliable supply of electricity.

The Nurek HPP, with an installed capacity in excess of 3,000 megawatts, is the key asset of Tajikistan’s energy system. Its rehabilitation is central to the Government’s efforts to provide reliable electricity supply, especially during the winter months. The power plant, which generates about 70 percent of total annual energy demand, suffers from dilapidated equipment and infrastructure. The facility did not go through major rehabilitation since it was commissioned in 1972; it is currently only 77 percent operational.

The project will be implemented by Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company), with the first phase being implemented during 2017–23. The Government of Tajikistan will start preparations for the project’s second phase in 2019.

The World Bank Group’s active portfolio in Tajikistan includes 21 projects totaling US$357 million that aim at supporting economic growth through private-sector development, while investing in better public services for people, such as education, health, municipal services, and social protection. Since 1996, the World Bank has provided US$1.1 billion in grants, highly concessional IDA credits, and trust fund resources.