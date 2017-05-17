Now only certified lawyers can work with registry offices in Tajikistan. Deputies of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) have unanimously voted for amendments proposed by the government to the country’s law on registration of acts of civil status.

Presenting the bill to lawmakers, Tajik Minister of Justice Rustam Shohmurod said that now only persons having higher legal education will have the right to work with registry offices in Tajikistan.

“Moreover, only nationals of Tajikistan now will have the right to work with the registry offices in Tajikistan,” the minister noted.

Asked what would become of persons, mostly women, working with registry offices without legal education, Shohmurod said they would be given an opportunity to obtain such an education.