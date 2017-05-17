Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today met here with visiting Director of Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security (NDS), Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Rahmon and Stanekzai discussed state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Afghanistan in combating terrorism and extremism.

They also exchanged views on issues related to combating drug trafficking, strengthening border control and expanding cooperation between the security services of the two countries.

Recall, Emomali Rahmon and his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani spoke by telephone on May 5 to discuss state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. The two leaders reportedly exchanged views on the alarming situation in Afghanistan, including the situation that has emerged in Afghanistan’s northern regions bordering Tajikistan.

A special attention was focused on issues related to military and technical cooperation as well as interaction between the two countries in addressing modern threats such as terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking as well in providing security along the mutual border.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to take joint measures in that direction.

Emomali Rahmon, in particular, noted that stabilization of situation in Afghanistan was a key factor of providing regional security.

Afghan president, for his part, appreciated Tajikistan’s support for economic reconstruction of Afghanistan and expressed special gratitude for favorable conditions organized for treatment of Afghan servicemen in hospitals in Tajikistan.

The National Directorate for Security (NDS) is the primary foreign and domestic intelligence agency of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The National Directorate of Security was founded as the primary domestic and foreign intelligence agency of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in 2002, and is considered the successor to KHAD (State Intelligence Agency), which was the previous intelligence organization, before the Civil War.

The NDS is part of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), and reports directly to the Office of the President.