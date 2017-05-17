The Global Center for Pluralism, a major international institution for research and dialogue about the value of diversity, has officially opened its permanent headquarters in Ottawa at a ceremony with His Excellency the Right Honorable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, and His Highness the Aga Khan, according to the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

“The Center is inspired by Canada’s experience as a multi-ethnic country that is committed to valuing diversity as a strength,” said John McNee, Secretary General of the Global Center for Pluralism. “At a time of rising populism and exclusion, the Center serves as a positive voice in the global conversation about living with differences.”

Founded by His Highness the Aga Khan in partnership with the Government of Canada, the Global Center for Pluralism is an independent, charitable organization. Inspired by Canada’s experience as a diverse and inclusive country, the Center was created to advance positive responses to the challenge of living peacefully and productively together in diverse societies.

The Center will work as a global platform for comparative analysis, learning and dialogue about the importance of valuing diversity both in Canada and around the world. The Center’s work includes research examining how countries have changed their approaches to diversity; seminars with global communities of experts and practitioners to deepen understanding of pluralism and its applications; educational tools to help teach the values underpinning pluralism; the Annual Pluralism Lecture, which is now in its sixth year and features international leaders who have dedicated their lives to advancing respect for diversity; and the Global Pluralism Award, a bi-annual award that celebrates extraordinary examples of pluralism in action.

His Highness the Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims around the world, was in Ottawa to welcome over 200 distinguished guests to the official opening and to chair a meeting of the Center’s Board of Directors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Center, His Highness the Aga Khan, in particular noted, “Let me emphasize a point about the concept of pluralism that is sometimes misunderstood. Connection does not necessarily mean agreement. It does not mean that we want to eliminate our differences or erase our distinctions. Far from it. What it does mean is that we connect with one another in order to learn from one another, and to build our future together.”

“Pluralism does not mean the elimination of difference, but the embrace of difference. Genuine pluralism understands that diversity does not weaken a society, it strengthens it. In an ever-shrinking, ever more diverse world, a genuine sense of pluralism is the indispensable foundation for human peace and progress.”