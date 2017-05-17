A joint board meeting of the interior ministries of Tajikistan and Russia took place in Sochi, Russia on May 15-16.

Presided over by Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the meeting discussed issues related to collaboration in fighting extremism, terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as training of personnel for Tajik police, according to the Tajik Interior Ministry’s website.

The ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in investigating grave crimes and preventing activities of organized crime groups and endorsed a working plan for 2018.

By President Rahmon’s order Rahimzoda met in Sochi with heads of Tajik diasporas active in the regions and cities of the Russian Federation.

More than 60 representatives of Tajik diasporas reportedly attended the meeting that focused on problems facing Tajik labor migrants in Russia.