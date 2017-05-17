By government’s proposal public servants and members of their families will be obligated to annually declare their incomes.

A regular sitting of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) that is taking place today will consider amendments proposed by the government to the country’s law on the government of Tajikistan.

The amendments, in particular, stipulate that members of the government and members of their families will be obligated to submit their yearly income declarations to the tax bodies.

Besides, the amendments stipulate that disciplinary and administrative action will be imposed on members of the government breaking their oath of allegiance to the president.

Recall, the amendments on the oath of the parliamentarians and members of the government were introduced in the Constitution of the Republic in the referendum that took place on May 22, 2016.

Deputies of the Majlisi Namoyandagon for the first time took oath at the first meeting of the third session of the Majlisi Namoyandagon on October 3, 2016. Lawmakers have sworn to the people of the Republic.

The order of the oath of the deputies of the lower chamber and members and the upper house of parliament is regulated by the laws “On Majlisi Oli of the RT” and “On the Legal Status of a Member of Majlisi Milli and Deputy of Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan.”

The members of the government swear allegiance to the president. The oath taking procedure takes place at the Palace of Nation, the principal workplace of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The members of the government put the right hand on the Constitution and say the text of the oath.

The forms of the oath signed by the members of the government are kept in their personal files at President’s Executive Office.

By the beginning of 2017, there have been more than 19,000 public servants in Tajikistan; women reportedly constitute 22 percent (4,200) of public servants in the country.