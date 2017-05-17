Chinese air carrier, China Southern Airlines, has held presentation in Dushanbe.

The event that took place at Hyatt Regency hotel this week was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Yue Bin, Vice-President of China Southern Airlines’ Branch in Xinjiang Chen Lin, Head of the Civil Aviation Department in the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan Rahmon Yusuf and other officials and representatives of state-owned and private companies.

Rahmon Yusuf, in particular, noted that new air routes between Tajikistan and China would be launched in the near future.

“Thus, the Dushanbe-Guangzhou flight is expected to be launched soon,” said Yusuf.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is an airline headquartered in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. It is the world's fourth-largest airline measured by passengers carried and Asia's largest airline in fleet size, revenue and passengers carried. It is the fourth-largest airline in the world in domestic passenger traffic and the sixth-largest in scheduled domestic passenger-kilometers flown. From its main hubs at Beijing Capital International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the airline flies to 193 destinations using a fleet of more than 500 aircraft.

China Southern Airlines was established on July 1, 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Since then, it acquired and merged with a number of domestic airlines, becoming one of China's “Big Three” airlines (alongside Air China and China Eastern Airlines). China Southern Airlines is a member of SkyTeam.

The parent company of China Southern Airlines Company Limited is China Southern Air Holding Company, a state-owned enterprise that was supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.