Issues related to economic cooperation between Tajikistan and China were discussed here today at a meeting of Tajik Deputy Prime Minister, Azim Ibrohim, with visiting Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Pan Yunhe.

In the course of the talks, Ibrohim noted that Tajikistan supports Chinese leader’s initiative regarding new strategy of economic development aimed at creating infrastructure and establishing economic cooperation between the Eurasian countries, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the sides discussed the issue of the supply of Tajik fruits and vegetables to markets in China.

Special focus was reportedly given to a protocol on phytosanitary requirements between the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China that is expected to be signed in the near future.

Ibrohim and Pan also exchanged views on the construction of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China through the territory of Tajikistan and participation of China in construction of the Fon Yaghnob combined heat and power (CHP) plant with capacity of 600 MW, the source added.

Recall, a two-day International Belt and Road Forum took place in Beijing, China on May 14-15. Leaders from 29 countries participated in the forum.

Few Western leaders attended the summit, although Britain, France, and Germany were represented by top finance officials. The United States sent a senior White House adviser.

Also attending the summit were Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Tajikistan was represented by the Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda and the Head of the Customs Service Abdufattoh Ghoib.

The two-day summit showcased Chinese president’s One Belt, One Road initiative, a revival of the ancient Silk Road trade route, first unveiled in 2013.