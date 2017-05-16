The small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) “Tekharv” with capacity of 400 kW, located in the Vanj district of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), has begun generating electricity after major repairs. Rehabilitation of the Tekharv HPP has allowed providing Upper Vanj with regular electricity supply.

An official ceremony of reintroducing the Tekharv HPP into operation took place last Sunday. The ceremony was attended by GBAO governor Shodikhon Jamshed, according to Pamir Energy Company.

The Tekharv HPP was constructed in 1995. In recent years, because of outmoded facilities the plant has generated up to 260 kWh of electricity in summer season and up to 140 kWh of electricity in winter season.

The Tekharv HPP was reportedly damaged by mudflows in summer 2015 and it was shut down in March 2016 for major rehabilitation.

The work on construction of hydraulic facilities and the main building of the plant was carried out by local company Sakho-Sho. The unit with capacity of 400 kW was built and delivered to the site by Chinese company HYDROTU while the startup-setup operations were carried out by the Pamir Energy Company specialists.

“Reintroducing the Tekharv HPP into operation is an important step towards achievement of full energy independence in GBAO. I am sure that with introducing into operation the Andarbak HPP with capacity of 350 kW and the Motravn HPP with capacity of 300 kW in the Yazgulem Valley, the Ak-Su HPP with capacity of 1,500 kW in the Murgab district, and the Sebzor HPP with capacity of 1,100 kW in the Roshtqala district we will achieve the planned strategic goal. And with introducing into operation the Sanobod HPP with capacity of 125 MW in the Rushan district we will be able to export electricity abroad,” the governor noted.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and a five-year civil war, Tajikistan’s electrical infrastructure required major investment. Among the most affected areas was the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, where people and economic development suffered during the cold winter months.

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), formed the Pamir Energy Company in 2002 to address the situation.

Pamir Energy is a joint project of the Government of Tajikistan, AKFED, IFC, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). A total cost of the project is some 26.5 million U.S. dollars, including the Tajik government’s contribution of 10 million U.S. dollars.

The project was designed as a public-private partnership between the Government of Tajikistan, the World Bank Group, and the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development.

The company has a 25 year concession on the assets formerly under the management on Barqi Tojik (Tajik electricity supplier) in GBAO. In exchange for this concession (management right), Pamir Energy has invested in completing the Pamir hydropower station, rehabilitating power generation, transmission and distribution assets, and improving the management of the company.

The Pamir Private Power Project has helped to enhance development and improve welfare in GBAO by providing reliable, affordable, and clean electricity.