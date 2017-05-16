An 84-year-old pensioner threatens to commit suicide if Tajprombank does not pay out her savings.

Mrs. Roza Asanova says it is already the second year that she cannot receive her money from Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) Tajprombank (Tajik Joint-Stock Commercial Industrial Bank for Reconstruction and Development).

According to Mrs. Roza Asanova, her numerous letters to the bank managers and President Emomali Rahmon have been left without replies, and therefore, she has decided to release an open letter to President Emomali Rahmon through media.

Mrs. Roza Asanova notes in her open letter that she opened a deposit account at Tajprombank in 2009. She put her savings in this account. She later sold her apartment in Dushanbe and put the proceeds in the deposit account at Tajprombank. Her daughters reportedly also sold their apartments and put the proceeds in that deposit account. “I wanted to save up money for leaving Tajikistan for Russia,” Mrs. Asanova noted in her open letter.

The deposit term expired in May 2016 and Mrs. Asanova and her daughters wanted to take their money and to leave for Russia. However, they cannot take their money so far.

According to her, all officials repeat the same: “You have received 17,500 somoni, now wait.”

“I cannot bear this any longer; it remains to commit suicide. It is better to die than to live in such a way,” writes Mrs. Roza Asanova.

She asks President Rahmon to help her.

Recall, the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) announced on February 24 that it was pulling the licenses of Tajprombank and Fononbank, despite claiming it was taking exhaustive efforts to keep them going.

Customers at those banks have been paid out 17,500 somoni out of the state’s Individuals Deposits Insurance Fund. Anybody with more than that amount of money in the bank is still waiting to see how much they will get in the end.

According to official data, assets on Tajprombank’s books include dozens of offices and an unspecified number of residential properties.

Founded in October 1995, Tajprombank, with headquarters in Dushanbe, had 22 branches, 11 departments and 15 money-transfer offices across the country.