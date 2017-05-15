Unknown assailants have attacked an officer of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) in Kulob.

Unknown assailants attacked Muhiddin Yulayev, an officer of the SCNS’s office in Kulob, last overnight, according to the Tajik law enforcement authorities. They reportedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on him and escaped from the crime scene.

The 25-year-old officer was attacked near his home in the center of Kulob between 10:00 and 11:00 pm May 14, the source said.

According to him, the officer was taken to hospital and his health condition is assessed as serious.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted and an investigation is under way.