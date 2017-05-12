Tajikistan’s gold reserves reportedly increased by 2.3 tons in six months to May 1, 2017, reaching 14.6 tons.

Tajikistan has climbed three places in World Gold Council rankings to become the 64th among top 100 countries with largest gold reserves.

According to April rankings of the World Gold Council, Tajikistan’s gold reserves have reached 14.6 tons, which is 84.5 percent of the overall volume of country’s currency and gold reserves.

Kazakhstan with 267.7 tons of gold reserves ranked 21st and Kyrgyzstan with 4.9 tons of gold reserves ranked 84th.

The report does not have information about the god reserves of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Top 10 according to World Gold Council's latest rankings (as at April 2017) include the United States (8,133.5 tons), Germany (3,377.9 tons), the International Monetary Fund (2,814 tons), Italy (2,451.8 tons), France (2,435.9 tons), China (1,842.6 tons), Russia (1,680.1 tons), Switzerland (1,040 tons), Japan (765.2 tons), and the Netherlands (612.5 tons).

The Tajik government has classified the information about its gold reserves as a state secret,

A gold reserve is the gold held by a national central bank, intended as a store of value and as a guarantee to redeem promises to pay depositors, note holders (e.g. paper money), or trading peers, or to secure a currency.