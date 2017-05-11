Tajikistan’s Hydrometeorology Agency (Hydromet) forecasts that hot weather will hit the country in the coming four days. Temperatures are expected to soar to a sweltering 41°C.

Daytime temperatures in foothills are expected to rise to 33°C and daytime temperatures in mountain areas are expected to rise to 32°C, according to Hydromet.

In this regard, the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan warns that rise in temperatures has increased the risk of floods, mudslides and landslides.

“Citizens and guests of Tajikistan are being advised to be very careful while traveling along mountain roads,” says a statement released by CES.