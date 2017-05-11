Over the first four months of this year, Tajikistan’s inflation rate has stood at 4.4 percent, which was 0.7 percent higher than in the same period last year, according to the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT).

Last month, Tajikistan’s inflation rate reportedly stood at 1.2 percent, which was 0.3 percent lower than in the same period last year.

In March, Tajikistan’s inflation rate stood at 1.5 percent.

In February, inflation reportedly stood at 1.1 percent, which was 0.5 percent higher compared to January 2017.

In January, Tajikistan’s inflation stood at 0.6 percent, which was 0.8 percent lower than in January 2016.

Tajikistan’s inflation rate for period from April 2016 to April 2017 reportedly stood at 8.1 percent.

The government reportedly expects the year-end inflation for this year to stand at 7.0 percent.

Recall, the year-end inflation for 2016 stood at 6.1 percent, which was 0.9 percent lower than it was forecast.

Tajik central bank notes that an average monthly inflation rate last year was 0.5 percent.

In 2016, the highest inflation rate was reported in January – 1.4 percent.

The lowest inflation rate last year was reported in March, May and October – 0.2 percent.