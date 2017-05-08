The leader of the Islamic State (IS) affiliate in Afghanistan who orchestrated audacious attacks that further upended the country’s deteriorating security situation was killed in a Special Forces raid last month, the president of Afghanistan said in a statement on Sunday.

The militant leader, Abdul Hasib, had overseen a number of bloody attacks that directly challenged the authority of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, including a massacre at the main Afghan Army hospital in Kabul that killed at least 50 people.

Citing Afghan president’s office, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reports the leader of ISIS Khurasan Abdul Hasib was killed during an operation of the Afghan Special Forces in Nangarhar province.

A statement by Afghan president’s office said Hasib was killed along with a number of the senior ISIS commanders nearly ten days ago.

The statement further added that the government delayed the announcement of Hasib’s death to confirm the report.