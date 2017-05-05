The Dushanbe mayor’s office allocates 718,900 somoni to provide grants to veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, home front workers, soldiers-internationalists (veterans of the Soviet-Afghanistan war) and Chernobyl liquidators (participants in Chernobyl clean-up operation) on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the capitulation of Nazi Germany in 1945.

56 veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and two widows whose husbands died in World War II will receive 1,500 somoni each.

170 home front workers, 114 soldiers-internationalists and 172 Chernobyl liquidators will receive 800 somoni each, according to the Dushanbe administration’s website.

Recall, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will provide grants up to 3,000 somoni to war veterans on the occasion of Victory Day.

Besides, the president ordered local authorities to provide financial assistance to war veterans proceedings from their own opportunities.

The Republican Council of Veterans of War and Labor of Tajikistan says only 443 Tajik veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 are estimated to be still alive.

More than 300,000 residents of Tajikistan took part in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and 92,000 of them died in battle. 54 of residents of Tajikistan were given the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Besides, 15 other Tajikistan’s residents were Full Holders of the Order of Glory.

Victory Day marks the end of World War II in Europe, specifically the capitulation of Nazi forces to the Allies (the United Kingdom, Soviet Union, France, the United States and other principal Allied nations) on May 8, 1945.

In Russia and other countries of former Soviet Union, the day of Victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated on May 9, because when the German Instrument of Surrender actually entered into force (May 8, 1945 at 23:01 CET), it was already May 9 by Moscow Time. Post-Soviet countries have continued the tradition.