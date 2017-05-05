On Friday May 5,the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provided medical supplies to Ishkashim District Hospital in Gorno–Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast in Tajikistan. The supplies, which include infusions, dressing and suture materials will help to treat the wounded transferred from the bordering Zebak district of the north-eastern province of Badakhshan, Afghanistan following a recent outburst of armed violence there.

“For the time being, this medical assistance is largely sufficient to cover the present needs”, says Claudia Azzolini, head of ICRC mission in Dushanbe. “Nonetheless, if the fighting continues in Badakhshan province and there are more wounded people to be transferred to Tajikistan, we will need to send more assistance”.

“The hospital is now able to provide emergency care to the ten wounded people who are currently undergoing treatment there. We may need more support if the fighting continues”, said Parviz Borakov,Chief Doctor of the Central District Hospital in Ishkoshim

In cooperation with the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan and the local authorities, the ICRC will continue to assess the needs of the hospital, in order to be able to respond quickly should additional medical assistance be needed.