Tajikistan’s oil product imports are continuing to decrease while the country’s liquefied gas imports are continuing to increase.

Over the first quarter of this year, Tajikistan’s oil product imports have fallen 12 percent while its liquefied gas imports have risen nearly 3.0 percent over the same three-month period.

According to the statistical data from the Customs Service, Tajikistan has imported 122,000 tons oil products over the first three months of this year, which was 17,000 tons fewer than in the same period last year.

A totaled reportedly included about 58,000 tons of gasoline, more than 43 tons of diesel fuel, more than 10,000 tons of jet engine fuel, 7,000 tons of fuel oil, and more than 3,000 tons of lubricants.

Gazpromneft-Tajikistan remains the main supplier of oil products to Tajikistan. Over the report period, the company has delivered about 40,000 tons of oil products to the country.

In all, 73 economic entities are currently engaged in delivering oil products to Tajikistan.

Russia provides the bulk of Tajikistan’s oil product imports. In January-March this year, 111,000 tons of oil products were imported into Tajikistan from the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has imported more than 86,000 tons of liquefied gas over the same three-month period, which was 2.9 percent more than in the same period last year.

Kazakhstan, which provides the bulk of Tajikistan’s liquefied gas imports, has accounted for more than 90 percent of Tajikistan’s liquefied gas imports.

Tajikistan receives deliveries of liquefied gas by road and rail. More than 60 percent of the country's motor vehicles use liquefied gas as fuel.