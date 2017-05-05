Quite a strong earthquake hit the Lyakhsh district (Rasht Valley) again.

According to data from the Geophysics Service of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, the 5.0-6.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the Lyakhsh (formerly Jirgatol) district, 265 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe not far from Kyrgyzstan’s border, on May 5 at 10:09 am.

The tremor measuring 3.0-4.0 could be felt in Dushanbe and the tremor measuring 2.0 could be felt in Khatlon province.

No damage or injured was reported.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) says the 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers 257 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, 104 kilometers south of Ferghana (Uzbekistan) and 27 kilometers north of Karakenja (Tajikistan).

It was already the third earthquake in the same area in three days.

Recall, the 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Lyakhsh district, 263 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, on May 4 at 1:30 am.

No damage or injured was reported, according to Ms. Umeda Yusupova, a spokesman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES).

The 2.0 magnitude tremor could be felt in Dushanbe.

Meanwhile, two tremors measuring 4.6 and 6.0 respectively struck practically in the same area, 265 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, during one minute on May 3 at 9:47 am.

The 3.0-magnitude earthquake could felt in Dushanbe.

According to the Committee on Emergency Situations, two houses were partially damaged in the village of Sargoy, Lyakhsh district. No injured was reported.

The mountainous Tajikistan is prone to regular natural disasters, including landslides and earthquakes.