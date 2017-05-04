Dushanbe has hosted an international forum of restaurateurs that has provided opportunities for owners and administrators of local restaurants and cafes to discuss issues related to viability of their facilities, problems of personnel hemorrhage and so forth.

Sanjar Maksudov, President for Jowi, Inc, has been invited to share his experience on how to increase profits, reduce account errors as well as control all mechanisms and processes with help of automation system

Jowi is a hybrid restaurant automation system, which combines online and offline approaches.

The application allows full control over client account inside the restaurant system. Available features such as control of the balance of deposit, online ordering, online booking table, view bills, calling waiter, participation in marketing programs of the restaurant. All of these features are available when you install the software for the automation of the restaurant.

The second speaker was Roman Toroshchin, Vice-President of Russian Bartenders’ Association and an official representative of Monin Company in CIS.

Toroshchin told the forum participants what the correct cocktail map is.

Monin is the French company, producing liqueurs and syrups.