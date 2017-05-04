Ten policemen have been fired this year for being fat.

An excess weight combating campaign was launched among police officers at the end of last year and only little more than ten officers have failed to reduce their weights and been fired, while the others are continuing to take off, an official source at the Interior Ministry told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The Interior Ministry’s website says all law enforcement officers take general physical training and run a 5-kilometer distance three times a week.

Under police’s height and weight requirements, police officer who is 168-170 centimeter tall must weigh not more than 75 kilograms.

Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda told reporters in Dushanbe in January this year that a special commission has been set up to control the implementation of his order regarding overweight among police officers.