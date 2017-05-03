Chairman of the Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper house of parliament), Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, has signed regulation on convocation of the 10th session of the Majlisi Milli on May 18.

“Majlisi Milli members will discuss the laws on amendments made to the laws on the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Tajikistan, Health Code of the Republic of Tajikistan, Protection of the Constitution, Protection of Competition, State Industrial Policy, and Standard Legal Acts,” Navrouz Qurbonzoda, an aide to the Majlisi Milli speaker, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The Majlisi Milli (National Assembly) is the upper chamber of Tajik parliament with 33 members, 25 elected for a five year term by deputies of local council and 8 appointed by the president. Citizens who reached 30 years of age and have higher education shall be eligible to be elected to the Majlisi Milli.

Each former President of the Republic of Tajikistan shall be the life member of the Majlisi Milli, if he doesn’t refuse to use this right.

The Majlisi Milli effectuates its work in the form of a session. A session of the Majlisi Milli is convoked by its speaker not less than twice a year. The laws adopted by the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) are submitted to the Majlisi Milli, with the exception of the Law “On the State Budget.” The Majlisi Milli seconds the law by a majority of votes of the total number of its members. In the event the Majlisi Milli doesn’t second the law, it is considered at the Majlisi Namoyandagon repeatedly.