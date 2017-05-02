A party dedicated to creative work of Timour Zulfiqorov, entitled “Almond Tree in Snow”, will take place in Dushanbe on May 5.

Russian singer Irina Dmitriyeva Vann will participate in the event that will be held at the Abulqosim Lohouti Academic Theater. She will perform love songs by Timour Zulfiqorov.

Born on August 17, 1936, Timour Zulfiqorov is internationally known Russian/Tajik poet, playwright, and novelist. He was born in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Russia’s publishing house Khudozhestvennaya Literatura in 2010 nominated the novel by Timour Zulfiqorov “Stoyashchiy i Rydayushchiy sredi Begushchikh Vod” (Standing and Sobbing in the Rushing Waters) for a Nobel Prize in Literature.

Written in 1993, “Stoyashchiy i Rydayushchiy sredi Begushchikh Vod” is a novel about love during civil war.