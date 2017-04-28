On Friday April 28, President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali attended a ceremony of opening of the National Reference Laboratory, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

A total cost of the laboratory is 23.8 million somoni, including 7.857 million somoni spent for construction of the building and 16 million somoni spent to provide the laboratory with the German state-of-the-art medical equipment.

60 skilled specialists reportedly worked with the laboratory. They have taken training course to operate the state-of-the-art equipment.

On the same day, Emomali Rahmon and Rustam Emomali gave start to the construction of a new main building of Tajik State Medical University.

An estimated budget for construction of the new main building of the Medical University is 85.416 million somoni. It will consist of three nine- and four-story buildings, the president’s website said.

