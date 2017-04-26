A fugitive prisoner who has already been sentenced to 14 years in jail for robbery has been handed an additional five-year term.

Recall, a 26-year-old resident of the city of Isfara, Amonullokhon Nosiri, who was serving a long jail term escaped from Khujand high-security penal colony on November 24, 2016. He was detained two days later, on November 26.

Amonullokhon Nosiri was sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2009. He was serving his term in a high-security penal colony.

The Khujand city court sentenced Nosiri to an additional five years behind bars after finding him guilty of jailbreak (Article 365 (1) of Tajikistan’s Penal Code).

It was the second jailbreak in Khujand over the past year.

A failed jailbreak by three convicted extremists took place in Khujand on June 17, 2016. One inmate was killed during the escape, one was wounded and recaptured at the scene, and one was caught a few days later. Jamaat Ansarullah claimed responsibility for that jailbreak.

Recall, Ramzullokhon Dodokhonov, Habibjon Yusupov, and Mirzo Qayumov tried to break out of the jail in Khujand on June 17. A 52-year-old Colonel Yormamad Alimamadov was stabbed to death during the escape.

Two of the fugitives – Dodokhonov and Qayumov – were serving their long jail terms for fighting alongside Islamist radicals abroad. Dodokhonov was sentenced to 20 years in jail in 2013 for participating in militant activities in Pakistan’s tribal region of Waziristan and Qayumov was serving a 14-year jail term for fighting alongside Islamist radicals in Iraq.

The third escapee -- Habibjon Yusupov -- was sentenced to 20 years in jail in 2014 for participation in the robbery of a money exchange point that culminated with the death of an employee.

Qayumov was shot dead by guards as he was trying to flee. Yusupov was wounded and detained. Dodokhonov incurred injuries too, but managed to escape. He was detained on June 19.

The fugitives were reportedly plotting to cross over to Afghanistan and possibly attempt to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.