Tajikistan will purchase 1,500 Peugeot 301s and 500 JAC S3s assembled in Kazakhstan in order to renew Dushanbe’s taxi fleet.

Tajikistan’s Holding Asia Group Tajikistan and Kazakhstan’s AllurGroup have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation here this month.

Holding Asia Group Tajikistan will purchase 1,500 Peugeot 301s and 500 JAC S3s from AllurGroup.

AllurGroup is expected to supply the cars to Tajikistan during the next year.

PSA/Peugeot-Citroen and AllurGroup in December 2014 signed an agreement to start complete knockdown production of the Peugeot 301 in Kazakhstan starting in 2016.

PSA builds cars from complete knockdown kits in Kostanay at the SaryarkaAvtoProm plant owned by AllurGroup. The first model to roll of the line in September 2016 was a Peugeot 301, the brand's best-selling car in Kazakhstan.

Starting in 2017, average production volume will be about 12,000 vehicles a year with a possibility to extend to up to 17,000.

PSA and AllurGroup began cooperating in 2013 to produce and distribute Peugeot cars in Kazakhstan. In September 2013, AllurGroup subsidiary Argomash Holding began semi-knockdown kit (SKD).