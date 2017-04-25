Princess Zahra Aga Khan, arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan yesterday evening for a three-day working visit, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Tajikistan reported on April 25.

During her stay in Tajikistan, she will be visiting programs and projects of Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) relating to poverty alleviation, economic empowerment, education and health. She will also have the opportunity to meet Tajik government officials and heads of AKDN agencies in Tajikistan.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan is the daughter of His Highness the Aga Khan, founder and Chairman of the AKDN. She is a member of the AKDN’s Board of Directors. She has policy and management responsibility for the health, education and social services agencies of the AKDN, and is also involved in policy and strategy matters relating to the other development institutions of the Network.

Founded and guided by His Highness the Aga Khan, the Aga Khan Development Network brings together individual agencies that operate in a range of areas – from economic development, education and rural development to cultural revitalization, health care and financial services. Together these agencies collaborate towards a common goal – to build institutions and programs that can respond to the contemporary challenges and opportunities of social, economic and cultural growth in Tajikistan.

Operating in Tajikistan since 1992, AKDN draws on a strong base of experience in working with mountain societies. It works in all regions of the country and employs over 3,500 people through its operations and investments.