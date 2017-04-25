The Presidents of Tajikistan and Ukraine have exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their countries, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in particular, noted in his message, “Our countries have developed relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation based on long-standing traditions of good ties between our peoples.”

“We look with optimism at the prospects of further expansion of many-sided cooperation between Tajikistan and Ukraine for the benefit of our peoples,” Rahmon said in his message.

For his part, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko noted with satisfaction in his message that there have been mutual understanding between the two countries on many international issues.

“Ukraine is ready to take necessary efforts to promote further expansion of political, economic and cultural cooperation with Tajikistan on the principals of mutually beneficial partnership and mutual recognition of interests of each other,” the Ukrainian president said in his message.