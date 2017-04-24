Twenty-five work by Tajik painter Farrukh Negmatzade have been exposed at Artexpo 2107 in New York.

According Farrukh Negmatzade, his son, Firouz, presented his work at the exhibition that took place on April 21-24.

Farrukh Negmatzade was born in Dushanbe in 1959. He graduated from V. Surikov Moscow State Academy Art Institute, which is one of the leading centers of is one of the leading centers of higher art education in Russia.

