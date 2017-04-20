LLC Micro Credit Deposit Organization (MCDO) Dastras has opened a new banking service center in Dushanbe.

The Center, which is located at the Poytakht Trading Center, offers practically a full range of baking services, including currency exchange, money transfer, receiving deposits and loaning.

LLC MCDO Dastras also plans to bring new products to the country’s market extending the range of servicing of customers. One of such services is a mobile banking.

Mobile banking is a service provided by a bank or other financial institution that allows its customers to conduct financial transactions remotely using a mobile device such as a mobile phone or tablet. It uses software, usually called an app, provided by the financial institution for the purpose. Mobile banking is usually available on a 24-hour basis. Some financial institutions have restrictions on which accounts may be accessed through mobile banking, as well as a limit on the amount that can be transacted.

Transactions through mobile banking may include obtaining account balances and lists of latest transactions, electronic bill payments, and funds transfers between a customer's or another's accounts.