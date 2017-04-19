Business representatives from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held their first ever business forum in Dushanbe on the sidelines of a major trade fair of Uzbekistan’s exports, which concludes tomorrow.

Organized by Chambers of Commerce and Industry of both countries, the Tajikistan-Uzbekistan business forum took place at the Tajik National Library in Dushanbe on April 19.

The central theme of the forum was to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Inaugurating the forum, the head of Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sharif Said noted the further expansion of mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries met interests of their peoples.

For her part, the deputy head of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nazira Dadakhonova noted that trade between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan last year increased 5.7 times compared to 2015 reaching more than 69 million U.S. dollars.

Business representatives from both countries presented opportunities of their companies. Besides opportunities of Tajikistan’s free economic zones were presented at the forum.

On conclusion of an official part of the forum entrepreneurs held bilateral meetings in a B2B format behind closed doors. The meeting reportedly resulted in signing of a number of cooperation documents.

Recall, the major trade fair of Uzbekistan’s exports, including auto goods and food products, has been held at the Poytakht-90 Center in Dushanbe.

More than 160 Uzbek producers have participated in the exhibition. They have put on display their achievements in machinery engineering, furniture manufacturing as well as light, textile, chemical pharmaceutical industries.

In According to data of the State Committee for Statistics, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2016 valued at some 70 million U.S. dollars. This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Uzbekistan estimated at some 36 million U.S. dollars and Tajikistan’s imports from Uzbekistan worth approximately 34 million U.S. dollars.