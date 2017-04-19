Tajik authorities have published The List of Tajik Names.

The list has been prepared by the Language and Terminology Committee under the Government of Tajikistan and the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan.

The list includes more than 3,000 names that will be offered to parents.

Meanwhile, people of different nationalities living in Tajikistan may name their children in accordance with norms of their culture.

As it had been reported earlier, committees and commissions of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament began discussing the bill amending the country’s civil-registry law on November 30, 2015. The bill, in particular, aims to regulate the issue of giving names to newborns.

Under the proposed amendments, parents should name newborns in accordance with norms of Tajik culture.

The Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament) endorsed a bill regulating the issue of giving names to newborns on January 13, 2016.

Presenting the bill, the Minister of Justice Rustam Shohmurod noted that it banned to give newborns names humiliating human honor and dignity.

For example, the bill bans to name children after animals, products, and inanimate objects such as Sang (Stone), Safol (Ceramics), Zogh (Crow), Gurg (Wolf) and so forth.

The amendments regulating the order of registering names, patronymics and last names were made to Tajikistan’s civil-registry law in March 2016.

Under the amendments proposed to country’s civil-registry law undesirable names given to newborns are out.

The initiative reportedly singles out naming children after animals, products, and inanimate objects -- and they are not the only ones.

The amendments counter the trend among Tajiks of adding Islamic and Arabic endings to their names, by stating that adding suffixes -- such as -mullah, -khalifa, -shaikh, -amir, and -sufi -- which lead to divisions among people, should also be banned.