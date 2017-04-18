A major trade fair of Uzbekistan’s exports, including auto goods and food products, is going on Dushanbe.

Organized by Tajik and Uzbek Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Uzbek national exhibition company Uzexpocenter under support of the governments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the exhibition kicked off at the Poytakht-90 Center in Dushanbe on April 17.

More than 160 Uzbek producers are participating in the exhibition.

They have put on display their achievements in machinery engineering, furniture manufacturing as well as light, textile, chemical pharmaceutical industries at the fair that runs through April 20.

Uzbekistan’s Artel Company has organized one of the most interesting presentation stands at the exhibition.

Established in 2011, Artel is a large manufacturer of home appliances in Uzbekistan. Establishment of a new business line is reportedly based on signing a strategic cooperation contract with recognized leaders in this field, namely: Samsung, South Korean brand, Midea, well-known Chinese company, Gloria, one of the best Italian manufacturers, and Odul, major Turkish producer.

Today Artel offers the following goods: air conditioners; vacuum cleaners; microwave ovens; gas, electric and combined stoves; built-in kitchen appliances; electric mini-ovens; TV sets; washing machines; refrigerators; cellular phones; and consumer electronics.