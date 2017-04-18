Tajik border guard authorities accuse Uzbek border guards on routine patrol of killing a Tajik shepherd in Tajik territory.

According to a statement released by the Main Border Guard Directorate of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan, Uzbek border guards on a routine patrol illegally crossed the border in the Tajik district of Tursunzoda at around 5:30 pm on April 15 and walked some 100 meters into Tajik territory and attacked three shepherds from the Tajik village of Shulum.

“The investigation has established that three residents of the village of Shulum were pasturing cattle near the border in the area allocated to pasture. At this time, two Uzbek border guards crossed the border and walked some 100 meters into Tajik territory for the purpose of seizing the cattle and the shepherds. According to the shepherds, one of the Uzbek border guards opened fire at them after the shepherds told them that they will report the incident to the commander of the Tajik frontier post detaining,” according to the statement.

As a result of the shepherds – Asliddin Shoimov – reportedly sustained mortal wounds while his brother – R. Shoimov – was wounded in his right hand and leg.

“For the purpose of concealing their illegal actions the Uzbek border guards took the body of the killed shepherd to Uzbek territory. Bullets of caliber 7.62 belonging to the Uzbek border guards were found at the scene of incident and traces of blood leading to the Uzbek border were found,” the statement said, noting that instead of taking measures to establish the cause of the incident he Uzbek border guard representative blames the Tajik side for the incident.

Meanwhile, the Uzbek border service says that the Tajik shepherds allegedly crossed the border and walked some 50 meters into Uzbek territory.

The Uzbek border guards reportedly opened fire after the trespassers ignored their order to stop. As a result, one of the shepherds died of wounds sustained while two others returned to Tajik territory. The border guards allegedly sustained various injuries of different degrees.