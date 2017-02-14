The Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Tajikistan today hosted a roundtable dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and the Russian Federation.

The event entitled “Milestones of Tajikistan-Russia Cooperation: Economics, Security, Humanitarian Ties” brought together senior experts from Tajik think tank, researchers and senior representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission.

The roundtable focused on key aspects of political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the conference, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyaking-Frolov noted that a two-way trade between Russia and Tajikistan last year valued at more than 1 billion U.S. dollars.

“Russia is investing in Tajikistan’s economy and the volume of Russian accumulated investments has reached 1.7 billion U.S. dollars,” Russian diplomat said.

According to him, many Tajik-Russian joint ventures are operating in Tajikistan. “Mobile phone companies Megafon and Takom have invested more than 50 million U.S. dollars in Tajikistan’s economy,” Lyakin-Frolov said.

Russian envoy noted that military and technical cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan had been expanded in recent years. Up to 600 Tajik cadets are studying at Russian military schools and Tajik servicemen are taking training courses at the Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan, Ambassador Lyakin-Frolov said.

He also pointed out that there was fruitful cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan in the field of cooperation. “More than 20,000 Tajik students are studying at various Russian higher educational institutions and the Russian Center for Culture in Dushanbe plays an important role in expansion of cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries,” Lyakin-Frolov said, noting that Center will open its office in Khujand soon.

Besides, various activities were organized in Dushanbe today to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and the Russian Federation.

Representatives of the Tajik government, public figures, youth leaders, students and journalists have been invited to attend those activities.

Similar activities will be organized in Khujand, the capital of the northern Sughd province, on February 16.