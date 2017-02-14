Last month, Tajikistan’s inflation stood at 0.6 percent, which was 0.8 percent lower than in January 2016, according to the National Bank of Tajikistan.

The government reportedly expects the year-end inflation for this year to stand at 7.0 percent.

Recall, the year-end inflation for 2016 stood at 6.1 percent, which was 0.9 percent lower than it was forecast.

Tajik central bank notes that an average monthly inflation rate last year was 0.5 percent.

In 2016, the highest inflation rate was reported in January – 1.4 percent.

The lowest inflation rate last year was reported in March, May and October – 0.2 percent.