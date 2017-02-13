For the eighth time the International Trade Center (ITC) has organized the participation of companies from Tajikistan in “Tekstillegprom”, the biggest specialized industry event in the Commonwealth of Independent States, which is being held in Moscow from February 14 to February 17.

ITC Tajikistan says more than 20 companies from Tajikistan have participated in the fair with the support of ITC since 2011. Many of the companies have participated in the fair three times or more and some as many as six times, bringing home contracts worth several hundred to several million dollars.

This year the Tajik delegation consists of the following companies supported by ITC: “Hima Textile” (Yovon), “Nekoo Khujand” (Khujand), “Nohid” (Istaravshan), “Mehrovar” (Qurghon Teppa), “Olim Textile” (Mastchoh), “Ortex” (Khujand), “RBT Resandai Tojikiston” (Khujand), and “Vahdat Textile” Yovon).

Travel to Moscow and participation in the trade fair are funded by the Government of Switzerland within the framework of its Trade Cooperation Program in Tajikistan.

The Federal Trade Fair “Tekstillegprom” is a unique platform to exhibit and view an entire range of textile industry goods, from raw materials and equipment to finished products. The fair serves as a meeting place for wholesale buyers and industry experts.

Mr. Armen Zargaryan, ITC’s Program Coordinator for the Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, says: “Textillegprom attracts exhibitors and buyers from all regions of the Russian Federation, giving a complete picture of the Russian market. So, this fair is a good opportunity for Tajik exporters to research and better understand the current Russian market requirements by interacting with exhibitors and potential buyers from all regions of the Russian Federation”.

Ms. Shahlo Abidjanova, Sales Manager from Olim Textile says: “Previous participation in this fair provided us with the opportunity to sign contracts with foreign companies. We look forward to increasing our presence in the Russian market through participation in the textile and clothing fairs”.

The Tajik delegation will visit other salons to meet potential trade partners and see new modern technologies and products. The Tajik delegation will also have the opportunity to attend research and training conferences, workshops and roundtable discussions.

The International Trade Centre, supported by the Government of Switzerland, aims to increase the export competitiveness of the Tajik textile and clothing sector by supporting sector companies, and relevant trade support institutions from both public and private sectors.