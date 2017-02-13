On Friday February 10, the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon exchanged cables of congratulations with the U.S. President Domald Trump on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and the United States, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

In his message, President Emomali Rahmon, in particular, noted that Tajikistan considers the United States that was among the first states to recognize its sovereignty its important partner on the international arena.

“We are satisfied with the process of further expanding and strengthening of friendly relations and extensive cooperation between the two countries, which today covers various areas of mutual interest, in particular in political, economic, humanitarian, social, and military and security areas, and look with optimism at their future.

“We are ready to continue to implement practical initiatives for a steady development of relations between our two countries, enriching their content.

I wish you Mr. President - good health and new successes, and to the friendly people of America - prosperity."

A message of congratulations from the U.S. President Donald Trump, in particular, reads:

"Dear Mr. President:

“I congratulate you and the people of Tajikistan on 25 years of independence. The United States unreservedly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Tajikistan and its neighbors, as well as Tajikistan’s work in furtherance of a more connected and prosperous Central Asia.

“This year, Tajikistan and the United States also commemorate 25 years of a close bilateral partnership. As my Administration begins its work, I hope that our mutual respect and dedication to advancing our common goals of regional security and stability will continue to grow.”