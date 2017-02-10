Chairman of the Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper house of parliament), Mr. Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, on February 9 met with France’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Ms. Yasmin Guedar.

Navrouz Qurbonzoda, the aide to the Majlisi Milli speaker, says the two sides discussed state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and France.

According to him, they also discussed issues related to increase in student quota for Tajik nationals wanting to study in France, cooperation between the two countries in fighting terrorism and drug trafficking as well as strengthening control along Tajikistan’s common border with Tajikistan.

Ubaidulloyev and Guedar also exchanged views on preparations for the conference entitled “Prospects of Trade and Economic Cooperation between France and Central Asia’s Nations” that will take place in Paris on March 6, 2017, Qurbonzoda said.