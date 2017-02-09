Five Tajik handicraft organizations are participating in the leading international trade fair for consumer goods that is taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from February 10 to February 14, according to the International Trade Center (ITC) Tajikistan.

For the third consecutive year the International Trade Center organizes participation of a delegation from Tajikistan in this globally popular consumer goods trade fair. The number of Tajik companies attending the fair has increased from two in 2015 to five in 2017. This year, Tajikistan is represented by the Tajikistan Union of Crafts, the handicraft arm of Zarafshan Valley Tourist Association “Armughon”, as well as “Rukhom”, “Pamir Jewels”, and “SOHSA/Ozara”. This participation was made possible by the ITC project funded by the Government of Switzerland within its Trade Cooperation Program (TCP) in Tajikistan.

With over 4,700 exhibitors from about 90 countries, Ambiente is considered as a meeting place for about 145,000 trade visitors from 160 countries annually. During the fair, numerous events highlight trending industry topics and offer an ideal stage for networking and dialogue. From functional innovations through design trends, visitors benefit from a trend-setting market overview.

Ms. Gabriela Byrde, ITC International Consultant on Handicraft Product Design and Development, says, “The Tajik delegation is presenting century-old craftsmanship style combined with contemporary design, embroidery inspired by ethnic ornaments, semi-precious stones jewelry and decorative shapes, wooden combs and barrettes, hand-knitted woolen items, and other artisan products.”

Ms. Nigina Ikromova, Executive Director of the Tajikistan Union of Crafts, says, “We are here to find new partners and markets, to explore new modern trends in the world of handicraft, as well as to show the unique eastern beauty of the Tajik handicrafts to our potential clients. We are sure we will surprise the fair visitors by beauty of our products. We express our gratitude to ITC for providing us with this opportunity to promote the national craftsmanship in the European market.”

Tajik companies were fully assisted by ITC with preparations for the fair. As part of preparatory activities, several meetings and workshops were conducted and the fair participants were trained on the effectiveness of participation at international fairs, from the planning stage to success in gaining new contracts and clients. The fair participants from Tajikistan were assisted by the ITC team of specialists to select and develop suitable products for the fair, to prepare required documents for sale, to solve organizational issues, as well as in other preparations to make the best use of the participation in the fair.

The International Trade Center, supported by the Government of Switzerland, aims to increase the export competitiveness of the Tajik textile and clothing sector by supporting sector companies, and relevant trade support institutions from both public and private sectors.