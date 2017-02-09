Tajik national has got a jail term in Russia for a hoax bomb call.

Russian media reports say a court in the Russian city of Samara has sentenced Khursand Amonbekov, 24, to two years in prison. The sentence followed his conviction on the charge of filling a false report of terrorism. Amonbekov is serving his term in a minimum-security penal colony.

Amonbekov reportedly admitted making a false bomb threat. He said he called 112 on December 26, 2015 and said, “Kosmoport” Shopping Center will blow up in an hour. This is gift to you from ISIL. Happy New Year!”

The work of the shopping center was paralyzed for several hours. Thousands of people were evacuated from there but no bomb was found.

Amonbekov was reportedly detained on the same day. He said he had made a false bomb threat following quarrel with his girl-friend Yulya who worked at that shopping center.